Dershowitz to Newsmax: Israeli Judicial Reform Debate Too Polarized

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz emphasized Tuesday that he believes Israel's current battle over reforms to its judiciary is far too polarized, with reasonable solutions being ignored.

Joining Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the Harvard Law professor emeritus laid out a potential third direction that includes decreasing the court's scope in some areas but maintaining it in others.

"Both sides are too extreme, in my view," Dershowitz said. "I favor some of the reviews that have been proposed by my old and dear friend [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu, and I oppose others."

Dershowitz then painted a picture of what he supports, explaining that he wants the high court to have the "final word on basic human rights, minority rights, free speech, and due process" but not on "economic and political issues."

The Netanyahu government proposals "would have legislative override — override by the Knesset on virtually all Supreme Court decisions. I think that goes too far," he reiterated. "On the other hand, I agree with the proposal's limitations on standing and justiciability."

Israel is currently embroiled in a heated debate over the judicial reforms, which Netanyahu's cabinet put aside earlier this year after its preliminary plan caused massive protests throughout the country.

On Monday, thousands of Israelis blocked traffic outside the Ben Gurion International Airport in demonstrations against a renewed push to enact some of the reforms. At least four were arrested for public disturbance.

"I've been working very hard with all sides of the issue in Israel to try to bring about a compromise," Dershowitz shared. "The major point is this: This is a domestic issue in Israel."

