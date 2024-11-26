WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowitz | icc | lawless | benjamin netanyahu | arrest | canada | israel

Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: ICC Can Do 'Nothing' to Netanyahu

By    |   Tuesday, 26 November 2024 09:48 PM EST

The ICC can do "nothing" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They can't try anybody in absentia," Dershowitz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Dershowitz added that Netanyahu can't go to Canada, for example, because "despicably, the Prime Minister of Canada who claims to be an ally of the United States and Israel, has said that he would arrest Netanyahu."

"I think if he tries to arrest Netanyahu, he should be subject to sanctions and not allowed in the United States," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz added that he is putting together a "legal dream team" to defend Israel and Netanyahu against this "lawless attack" by the International Criminal Court.

"Israel is not a member. The United States is not a member. If Israel can be proceeded against, so can the United States," Dershowitz said, adding that they would come after American soldiers, generals, and politicians.

"So the International Criminal Court has to be stopped now, it's completely lawless," Dershowitz said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The ICC can do "nothing" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Tuesday. "They can’t try anybody in absentia," Dershowitz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."
alan dershowitz, icc, lawless, benjamin netanyahu, arrest, canada, israel, u.s.
218
2024-48-26
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 09:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved