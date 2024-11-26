Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: ICC Can Do 'Nothing' to Netanyahu

The ICC can do "nothing" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They can't try anybody in absentia," Dershowitz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Dershowitz added that Netanyahu can't go to Canada, for example, because "despicably, the Prime Minister of Canada who claims to be an ally of the United States and Israel, has said that he would arrest Netanyahu."

"I think if he tries to arrest Netanyahu, he should be subject to sanctions and not allowed in the United States," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz added that he is putting together a "legal dream team" to defend Israel and Netanyahu against this "lawless attack" by the International Criminal Court.

"Israel is not a member. The United States is not a member. If Israel can be proceeded against, so can the United States," Dershowitz said, adding that they would come after American soldiers, generals, and politicians.

"So the International Criminal Court has to be stopped now, it's completely lawless," Dershowitz said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com