Tags: alan dershowitz | donald trump | ny | fraud | bond | justice | appeal

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Trump Fraud Case Is 'Alice in Wonderland Justice'

By    |   Tuesday, 19 March 2024 10:35 PM EDT

Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, voiced concerns over Donald Trump's $464 million civil fraud judgment bond, telling Newsmax on Tuesday that it could prevent Trump from appealing and lead to New York Attorney General Letitia James' seizure of his assets.

"That was the purpose to try to get bail so high that he would have to throw in the towel so that James would be able to seize all of his property and become, in addition to being an unconstitutional attorney general who uses her campaigns to try to target people to get Trump, she's now going to become a second-rate landlord trying to control 40 Wall Street and the Trump Towers," Dershowitz said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Trump still retains the right to appeal, but Dershowitz expressed concerns that the high bond could effectively strip him of that option.

"It will be Alice in Wonderland's justice – punishment first, and the trial comes last of all," Dershowitz remarked.

Trump and his company must post the full bond amount by next week to halt James from collecting while the appeal is underway. According to court filings, CBS reported that despite approaching approximately 30 surety companies through four separate brokers, Trump's legal team has been unsuccessful in securing the bond.

"Defendants' ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment's full amount is 'a practical impossibility,'" the filing stated.

With a 30-day automatic stay of the judgment set to expire on March 25, James could proceed with asset seizure unless the appeals court intervenes. In New York, where Trump holds significant real estate assets, James could begin collection efforts without additional court orders.

However, complications may arise due to any existing mortgages or debts on Trump's properties, casting uncertainty over which assets James may target for seizure.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 19 March 2024 10:35 PM
