Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Ruling I Sought' for 50 Years

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz, a victim of discrimination, told Newsmax that Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that eliminates race as a factor in college admissions is one he pursued since he began practicing law.

"This is a ruling that I have sought for the last 50 years," Dershowitz said Thursday on "National Report."

"I wrote my first essay against race-based affirmative action, I think in the early 1970s, calling for affirmative action to be based on economic and social and personal characteristics, rather than on race and race alone."

As a Jewish man, Dershowitz said he's familiar with discrimination.

"I was subject to discrimination," Dershowitz said. "I was first in my class at Yale Law School. I got 32 out of 32 rejections from Wall Street law firms, and it wasn't because I didn't dress well.

"It was because I was Jewish and an Eastern European Jew, so I suffered discrimination not like, obviously, African Americans suffer discrimination over the years, but those kinds of factors, I'm sure, still can be taken into consideration."

Despite the ruling, Dershowitz said colleges and universities might still "cheat" to fulfill their "racial justice" agendas, and it will come down to legal fights to hold them accountable — like the Supreme Court decision Thursday.

"The real question is, Will universities cheat?" Dershowitz warned. "Will they just say, Look, we have a 13% quota for Blacks; we're going to keep the 13% quota. We'll just figure out a way of achieving it differently, not using race but using other factors. But we're not going to budge on the 13% quota.'

"I think some schools will do that. And will they get caught? That's the question."

Vivek Ramaswamy, a GOP presidential candidate whose parents immigrated from India, graduated from Harvard and Yale, said the liberal agenda of "equity" will continue more creatively.

"Meritocracy and 'equity' are fundamentally incompatible," he said in a video statement posted to social media. "Mark my words: 'elite' universities will now start to play complex games to achieve the same results using shadow tactics like deprioritizing test scores. This is unlawful, and I will instruct the Justice Department to end these illegal practices."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!