Carrie Severino to Newsmax: SCOTUS to Hear Important Abortion Case Soon

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Monday, 04 October 2021 08:15 PM

Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, told Newsmax that the abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization is set to be "one of the biggest" issues to come out of the Supreme Court this century.

Appearing Monday on "Spicer & Co." Severino gave her insight on the abortion case, which is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade and is expected to be heard on Dec. 1. "You've got now a solid majority of justices in the court who are committed originalists and textualists," Severino said.

"That means that they're not going to look to what things emanate from the Constitution; what things might be derived from, you know, from third-layer extrapolations from the Constitution, but actually, what does the Constitution itself say.

''And I think this is an opportunity for the court to really set straight some precedent that has been really egregious; even a lot of pro-choice scholars have talked about the problems with Roe v. Wade because it's not actually grounded in constitutional law itself," she said.

According to SCOTUS blog, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization will challenge previous landmark cases such as Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which held the position that the "Constitution protects the right to have an abortion before the fetus can survive outside the womb."

Lots of attention on the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health is expected, especially because "the Supreme Court turned down a request to block the enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy."

Monday, 04 October 2021 08:15 PM
