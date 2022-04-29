Texas Gov. Abbott to Newsmax: Surge in Illegal Immigration Is Biden's Fault

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Newsmax on Friday that ''Joe Biden is not protecting America'' and that the flood of migrants threatening to overwhelm the southern border is entirely the president's fault.

''Joe Biden is allowing illegal immigration to occur in the United States,'' the Republican governor said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''All of this is because it's Joe Biden's fault.''

''It was only a year and a half ago that we had the lowest border crossings in decades because of four simple things that President Trump did,'' Abbott continued. ''He implemented the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, the Title 42 policy, he ended catch and release and he built a border wall. And then, more than that, he sent a message: The border's closed.''

When Biden took office, Abbott said, he ended those four things and told the world that the border is open.

Because of Biden's border policies, Texas has had to take matters into its own hands for the safety of its citizens, the governor said.

''Everything that Texas is having to do is because Joe Biden has abdicated his responsibility as president of the United States,'' he said.

Taking a new approach to border security, Abbott said he's ''done something that's never been done before.''

''I, as governor, have negotiated agreements with governors of Mexico, where governors in Mexico are carrying out what we agreed to,'' Abbott said.

''They are participating in joint exercises with us to secure both sides of the border,'' he added. ''They have armed law enforcement personnel on their side working with our armed law enforcement personnel on our side. We're on both sides working to secure the border.''

Two weeks ago, Abbott said, he signed a memorandum of understanding between the state of Texas and the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León and its governor, Samuel García, to enhance border security measures to prevent illegal immigration. The agreement took effect immediately.

Abbott, who is seeking reelection this year, defeated seven challengers in the March 1 GOP primary. He faces Democrat Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman, as well as Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios, Libertarian challenger Mark Tippetts, and independents Deirdre Dickson-Gilbert and Ricardo Turullols-Bonilla in the Nov. 8 general election, according to Ballotpedia.

