Zogby Poll: Biden Seen Unfavorably by Majority of Voters

Voters are skeptical about whether President Joe Biden delivered on campaign promises, with a majority of respondents saying he oversold to the point of lying just to get elected, according to a new survey.

In the latest Zogby Poll, 45.7% of likely voters said Biden was lying, and 38.2% said he delivered, with the remaining 16.1% unsure.

Level of completed education seemed to play a part in how voters viewed Biden's first year in office, Zogby found. While 52% of voters without college degrees thought Biden "lied to get elected," nearly half of voters with college degrees thought he "delivered on his campaign promises."

The administration's unfocused COVID-19 response and 40-year high inflation were among the factors the poll analysis cited as problematic for the first-term president.

"There are more Democrats abandoning ship and calling for the president not to run in 2024," Zogby said in its analysis. "Things are so bad for the Democrats right now; you are starting to see Bill and Hillary Clinton reappear in public. Imagine, Democrats trotting out Hillary as the change candidate in 2024! That could make Donald Trump look appealing to swing voters!"

Taking a look at life under Biden, the breakdown in enthusiasm was similar, with 43.5% of likely voters telling Zogby Analytics that they were worse off, versus 29.8% reporting life was better under Biden. Life stayed the same for 26.7%.

Among surveyed minorities, 41% of African Americans thought their lives stayed the same and a quarter thought their lives were worse off.

Overall, white and Hispanic voters did not view life as better under Biden, with 49% and 37% reporting they were worse off, respectively. The polling company noted this trend could be worrisome for Democrats going into the November midterms because African Americans and Hispanics are key parts of the president's base.

"Biden has endured one of the toughest first years as a president in recent memory," Zogby said. "With so many fires to put out, Biden could suffer humiliating defeats in the 2022 congressional midterms."

"This is not good for Democrats," Zogby continued. "Like Republicans four years ago when Donald Trump was president, the Democrats may need to distance themselves from the president to have a chance of keeping the House or Senate."