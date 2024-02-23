ZOA Condemns Hungary for 'Disgraceful' Pact With Iran

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was in Tehran this week to sign a bilateral agreement that will develop economic cooperation between the countries, a move that earned the surprise of security analysts in the West and the scorn of the top pro-Israel organization in the U.S.

Szijjártó and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference in Tehran on Thursday to announce the deal, one that Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein said should be rescinded immediately.

"For Hungary, whose always been a strong supporter to Israel, it's both shocking and disgraceful," Klein told Newsmax. "No civilized nation on earth should be dealing with Iran and shouldn't be increasing the wealth of Iran. It endangers America, Israel, Europe, and South America."

Klein called Hungary's move "astonishing" after Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that launched a war. Israel has linked Iran to the attacks that killed more than 1,400 Israelis in the most devastating single-day strike against them.

"It's a disgrace Hungary would do this," Klein said. "I strongly urge [Prime Minister Viktor] Orban and Hungary to immediately rescind this agreement."

Szijjártó also entered into a new economic pact with Amir-Abdollahian despite Iran supplying arms to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Szijjártó said he "forgot" that Tehran supplies Russia with weapons despite the report that Iran sent Russia several hundred ballistic missiles just before Szijjártó's visit.

The Hungarian government initially condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago and agreed to European sanctions. Soon after, Hungary vowed to stay out of the conflict and made clear it would not aid Ukraine with weapons.

But since then Hungary's stance toward Russia has softened with the Voice of America indicating Budapest has been strengthening its ties with Moscow and Beijing.

Hungary continues to buy billions in Russia oil and gas annually.

Radio Free Europe reported earlier Friday that Hungary blocked a European Union statement to mark the second anniversary of Russian's invasion of Ukraine.

Szijjártó said his meeting with Amir-Abdollahian was designed to help prevent an escalation to the conflict in the Middle East, something that would pose a "huge threat to global security."

Szijjártó, however, made only a passing mention of Hamas' attack on Israel beginning Oct. 7 and the aggression of Iran-backed Houthis on civilian vessels and U.S. forces across the Middle East.

He added that he expects Tehran to "behave responsibly," according to the Kyiv Independent.

Szijjártó's visit struck a note since NATO countries rarely visit Tehran because of its strong support for terrorist groups, Hamas and Hezbollah among them, and the country's record of human rights abuses.

Iran is also one of the most sanctioned countries in the world.

"Iran is the most evil and dangerous country on the face of the earth and Hungary should not be doing business with them," Klein told Newsmax.

Szijjártó says Hungary sees Iran as a valuable future economic partner.

"What we think about sanctions in general is irrelevant right now, and is a topic for another speech, but the point is that building economic cooperation isn't easy," he said.

Szijjártó added that Hungary and other countries will seek to develop cooperation in areas outside of sanctions, such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, the food industry, and water management.

"The agreement opens up an even more active entry into the Iranian market for high quality Hungarian agricultural technologies and food industry products," he said on Facebook shortly after he signed the pact.