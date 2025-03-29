Zionist Group Betar Publicly Pushes for Deportation of More Pro-Palestinians

The Revisionist Zionist youth group Betar is pushing for President Donald Trump to deport more pro-Palestinian activists and says it has a list of thousands of names it has sent to Trump officials, reports The Washington Post.

"We told you we have been working on deportations and will continue to do so," Betar said in a post on X on March 10.

"Expect naturalized citizens to start being picked up within the month. You heard it here first. Those who support jihad and intifada and originate in terrorist states will be sent back to those lands."

The group said it has "documentation, including tapes, social media and more" and claims to be sharing those names with several high-ranking Trump officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House homeland security adviser Stephen Miller, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Betar, which has been labeled an extremist group by the Anti-Defamation League, said Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who played a prominent role in Columbia University's protests against Israel and was arrested by federal immigration officials earlier this month, was on its deportation list.

"We provided hundreds of names to the Trump administration of visa holders and naturalized Middle Easterners and foreigners," said Daniel Levy, a spokesman for Betar, told the Post. "These jihadis who oppose America and Israel have no place in our great country."