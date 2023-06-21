×
Tags: zelenskyy | ukraine | russia | counteroffensive

Zelenskyy Admits Slow Progress in Counteroffensive

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 07:31 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said battlefield progress in Kyiv's counteroffensive against Russian forces had been "slower than desired," the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," it quoted Zelenskyy as saying in an interview.

Ukraine has reported recapturing eight villages in the south in the last two weeks. Though small, the advances are the biggest by its forces since November as they push into heavily fortified and mined Russian-held areas.

The BBC quoted Zelenskyy as saying the military push was not going easily as 200,000 square km (77,220 square miles) of Ukrainian territory had been mined by Russian forces.

"Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best," Zelenskyy told the BBC.

Russia has had months to prepare its defenses. Ukrainian troops have yet to reach the heaviest Russian defensive fortifications, which are set back from the 1,000-km (600-mile) long front line.

Kyiv's forces have had "partial success" in the last day and are digging in and attacking on the southern front, while weathering a big Russian assault in the east, a senior Ukrainian defense official said on Wednesday.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Newsfront
