Tags: zelenskyy | ukraine | reconstruction plans | invasion

Zelenskyy to Cut Waste, Corruption in Bid for Financial Support

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 10 July 2022 10:02 PM EDT

In an attempt to gain international confidence and funding by reducing government waste and corruption, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to cut the number of ministers in his cabinet almost in half from 20 to 12, Bloomberg reported over the weekend.

Zelenskyy's plan also reportedly would make significant changes to his Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the goal of Ukraine’s potential integration into the European Union.

Already on Saturday the Ukrainian president let go his ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway and India, stating in a video address, "This rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice." He added that there will  also be "important news" from government officials in the coming week.

Zelenskyy's moves follow last week's Lugano Declaration, a document detailing Ukraine's postwar reconstruction signed by nations that also urged Kyiv to boost government transparency and sharply lower corruption, The Hill reported.

The Ukrainian president last week also announced the Lugano recovery plan, in which he seeks some $750 billion in aid from democratic allies worldwide to help with the effort, according to Bloomberg.

His plan would use the massive influx of money to repair and improve infrastructure, such as water and gas, while also funding the rebuilding of hospitals, schools and homes that have been damaged or destroyed in Russia's invasion.

Last year, Ukraine was ranked 122 out of 180 countries on the corruption index perceptions published by anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International, according to Bloomberg.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
In an attempt to gain international confidence and funding by reducing government waste and corruption, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to cut the number of ministers in his cabinet almost in half from 20 to 12, Bloomberg reported over the weekend.
Sunday, 10 July 2022 10:02 PM
