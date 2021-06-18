Psychiatrist Yale Lecturer: 'White People Are Psychopaths'

The psychiatrist who said in a lecture at Yale that she fantasized about shooting a white person to death said this week all white people are ''psychopaths ''

When asked in an interview with Marc Lamont Hill if she thought all white people were psychopaths, Dr. Aruna Khilanani said ''I think so, yeah.''

''The level of lying that white people do that has started since colonialism, we’re just used to it,'' she said. ''Every time that you steal a country, you loot, you say you’ve discovered something. This level of lies is actually part of history. We don’t say that we killed all these people, we got rid of all the Native Americans. we say we discovered America. You don’t talk about the level of death; you don’t actually talk about the level of what actually occurred.''

In an online class at the university earlier this month, Khilanani said she had "fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step."

During the hourlong talk, Khilanani spoke at length about her, and other people of color’s, ''rage'' when discussing racism with white people.

After the audio recording was released, Yale put out a statement condemning the psychiatrist.

''On April 6, a speaker who is not affiliated with Yale gave a Child Study Center Grand Rounds talk, with the provocative title ‘The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.’ After the event, several faculty members expressed concern to the Yale School of Medicine’s Office of Academic and Professional Development and the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion about the content of the talk," the statement said.

''Based on these concerns, School of Medicine leaders, including Dean [Nancy J.] Brown and Deputy Dean [Darin] Latimore, in consultation with the Chair of the Child Study Center, reviewed a recording of the talk and found the tone and content antithetical to the values of the school.''

''In deciding whether to post the video, we weighed our grave concern about the extreme hostility, imagery of violence, and profanity expressed by the speaker against our commitment to freedom of expression,'' the statement continued. ''We ultimately decided to post the video with access limited to those who could have attended the talk — the members of the Yale community.''

The school added a disclaimer to the video to emphasize that it conflicted with the values of the organization.

''This video contains profanity and imagery of violence,'' the disclaimer said. ''Yale School of Medicine expects the members of our community to speak respectfully to one another and to avoid the use of profanity as a matter of professionalism and acknowledgment of our common humanity. Yale School of Medicine does not condone imagery of violence or racism against any group.''