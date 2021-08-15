China Expert: Xi Knew From Beginning COVID Was Highly Contagious

Chinese President Xi Jinping lied to the international community about the coronavirus at its outset, even though he knew it was highly contagious, China expert Gordon Chang said on Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, Chang said Xi “took steps in 2019 and early 2020 to release this virus on the world. He lied about its contagiousness. He knew it was highly contagious.”

Chang stressed that at the same time “he was locking down his own country, he was pressuring other countries not to impose travel restrictions and quarantines on arrivals from China. And it was those arrivals that spread this disease around the world.”

Chang pointed out that there is a good deal of karma that the coronavirus has now come back to spread throughout the country, even though Beijing has had a zero-COVID policy, because “the bug doesn’t respect” China's policy.

He said that China, which is also dealing with massive flooding that is only getting worse, announced that the Delta variant started on July 20 and has now spread to most of the country, including the big cities.

He emphasized that China really has no answer to the variant, even though Beijing has implemented draconian measures, as well as mass testing.

Chang also mentioned the extreme danger of foreigners traveling to China, even without the coronavirus, mentioning that Beijing is currently going after foreigners as part of “hostage diplomacy,” citing several examples of foreigners being targeted.

Chang said that, in any case. China is currently locking down on air travel due to the coronavirus, but that even when that problem is rectified, “I believe that Americans should not be staying in China given the nature of China’s attacks on the US.”