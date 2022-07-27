Wyoming Judge Temporarily Blocks State's Abortion Ban

A Wyoming judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state's abortion ban the same day it was expected to take effect.

The law would have outlawed abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother's life or health, not including psychological conditions. It was signed into law in March by Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, and was set to take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which happened June 24.

Wellspring Health Access, Chelsea's Fund and others filed a lawsuit against the law, claiming it violates the state constitution. They also said it would harm the women — two obstetricians, a pregnant nurse and a University of Wyoming law student — by outlawing potentially life-saving treatment options for their patients or themselves.

Attorneys arguing before Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens, in Jackson, disagreed over whether the Wyoming Constitution provided a right to abortion.

Owens was sympathetic with arguments that the ban left pregnant patients with dangerous complications and their doctors in a difficult position as they balanced serious medical risks against the possibility of prosecution.

"That is a possible irreparable injury to the plaintiffs. They are left with no guidance," Owens said.

The four Wyoming women and two nonprofits that sued Monday claim the new law violates several rights guaranteed by the state constitution, including a "fundamental right to be left alone by the government."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.