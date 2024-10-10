Global Wildlife Population Drops 73 Percent Over 50 Years

Global wildlife populations have plummeted by nearly three-quarters over the past 50 years, according to a new report from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), The Hill reported Thursday.

The report revealed that global wildlife populations have experienced an average 73% decline over the past 50 years.

The findings, part of the WWF's latest Living Planet Report released Thursday, assess the state of the world's biodiversity from 1970 to 2020.

The report analyzed population trends from nearly 5,500 species across multiple ecosystems. The most significant losses were seen in freshwater species, which plummeted by 85%, with land-based populations dropping by 69%, and marine wildlife by 56%. These percentages reflect average changes within the species surveyed and do not represent a worldwide drop.

Habitat loss and degradation, driven primarily by human activities such as food production, emerged as the leading cause of this decline.

According to the WWF, human food production accounts for 70% of global water use and more than 25% of greenhouse gas emissions, making it a key driver of environmental change and biodiversity loss.

In its announcement, the WWF also highlighted several crucial issues threatening ecosystems. For example, the European Union (EU) recently announced a delay in implementing its anti-deforestation regulations for another year, a move criticized by environmental advocates. In August, fires in the Amazon rainforest reached their highest level in 14 years, further endangering an already vulnerable ecosystem.

The report also underscored the increasing threat to coral reefs, noting that 2023 marked the fourth mass global bleaching event for those marine habitats.

"The findings of this report are alarming, and EU consumption continues to be a major driver of global biodiversity loss, particularly in critical ecosystems like the Amazon, which is nearing an irreversible tipping point," said Anke Schulmeister-Oldenhove, Forest Manager at the WWF European Policy Office. She expressed disappointment with the European Commission's decision to postpone its deforestation law, a policy intended to curb environmental destruction.

"How much more forest must we lose before policymakers grasp the urgency of immediate action?" said Schulmeister-Oldenhove, emphasizing the need for swift, decisive steps to address the ongoing biodiversity loss.

Since its launch in 1998, the WWF's Living Planet Report has been an indicator of the planet's ecological health. Now in its 15th edition, the report highlights the widespread impact of humans on wildlife, ecosystems, and natural resources.