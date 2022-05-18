×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: woke | obesity | fatness | racism | health

Woke Professors Claim the Word 'Obesity' Is Racist

an xxl coat hanger is pictured
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 May 2022 04:34 PM

Academics at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health quietly published a policy brief in November 2021 advocating for dumping the word "obesity" in favor of the term "people in larger bodies."

The report titled "Addressing weight stigma and fatphobia in public health" also argues an "association between racism, weight, and health," the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

The academics, led by University RD and LDN Amanda Montgomery, wrote that tackling obesity without addressing the root cause – which they attribute to racism – is unjust.

"Fatness and differing body characteristics were used to justify lack of civilization, marking fatness as "uncivilized behavior" while thinness was "more evolved," the researchers said.

"This idea was maintained throughout the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries ... to justify slavery, racism, and classism and to control women through 'temperance.' This ideology has perpetuated Desirability Politics – where thinness and whiteness are given more access to social, political, and cultural capital."

The brief further concludes that the body mass index (BMI) system of measuring healthy weight is "flawed" and that scientific "evidence shows that diets don't work."

"If the goal is to find the most ethical and effective strategies to achieve optimal public health, there needs to be an alternative to 'obesity' and weight-focused approaches and a shift in [the] understanding of weight stigma as a social justice issue," the brief read.

According to the research, there also exists racism within the food environment, causing disproportionate obesity among minorities.

"The U.S. food system is built on stolen land using stolen labor from Black and Latinx indigenous people," the brief read.

"Not only has this created a large-scale food apartheid and trauma for people indigenous to this land, [but] it has [also] caused a disconnection of indigenous people from their cultural practices and identities."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Academics at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health quietly published a policy brief in November 2021 advocating for dumping the word "obesity" in favor of the term "people in larger bodies."
woke, obesity, fatness, racism, health
303
2022-34-18
Wednesday, 18 May 2022 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved