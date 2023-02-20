Winter Storm Could Bring 2 Feet of Snow to Northern US This Week

A major winter storm is slated to hit the northern United States this week, beginning Monday night in the Rocky Mountains and persisting for several days eastward, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"We will see very heavy snow falling at rates of 1 to, in some places, maybe even 2 inches per hour," Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather's director of forecast operations, told Newsweek in regard to Minnesota.

The storm will likely bring snow, strong winds, and ice as it moves across the upper U.S., prompting the NWS to issue multiple winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories for areas in the Rocky Mountains to the upper Midwest.

The wintry weather pattern will move through the upper U.S. until early Friday, with New York expected to be impacted before the storm exits.

Areas in the storm's path could see significant snowfall ranging between 6 inches and 2 feet, accompanied by dangerous winds.

According to the Weather Channel, meteorologists are expressing concerns that areas most heavily impacted — such as Wyoming, southern Minnesota, South Dakota, and northern Wisconsin — will experience conditions that could make travel "extremely difficult," if not impossible.

The Weather Channel goes on to say that the frigid air and strong winds could create blizzard conditions, rendering travel potentially "life-threatening" for stranded motorists. Americans in the northern U.S. are advised to stay informed about the storm's progress and heed warnings and advisories issued by local authorities.