Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Ignores Invite to Testify on Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly ignored a request to testify before Congress about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York was given a Thursday deadline to "come clean" about his dealings with the late disgraced financier but failed to respond to the House Oversight Committee, according to multiple British outlets.

In a Nov. 6 letter to Mountbatten-Windsor, 16 panel Democrats wrote to ask for his "cooperation" with the investigation into Epstein’s "sex trafficking operations."

"Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr. Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation," the lawmakers said. "In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you cooperate with the Committee’s investigation by sitting for a transcribed interview with the Committee."

"It has been publicly reported that your friendship with Mr. Epstein began in 1999 and that you remained close through and after his 2008 conviction for procuring minors for prostitution," they continued. "It has also been reported that you traveled with Mr. Epstein to his New York residence, the Queen’s residence at Balmoral, and to Mr. Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where you have been accused of abusing minors."

"This close relationship with Mr. Epstein, coupled with the recently revealed 2011 email exchange in which you wrote to him 'we are in this together,' further confirms our suspicion that you may have valuable information about the crimes committed by Mr. Epstein and his co-conspirators," the letter added.

The former prince was stripped of his royal titles by his brother, King Charles III, late last month over his association with Epstein. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The Daily Mail reported that Rep. Suhas Subramanyam said earlier this week that Mountbatten-Windsor "has been hiding from us, and I think he will continue to try to hide from people doing meaningful investigations of this matter."

The Virginia Democrat warned that "if [Mountbatten-Windsor] is hoping that the story will just go away by ignoring us and being silent, he will be sorely disappointed."

Congress has wide-ranging subpoena powers, but under United Kingdom law, foreign legislative subpoenas are not enforceable by British authorities, meaning the House cannot compel the disgraced royal to appear.

Mountbatten-Windsor had a long-running relationship with Epstein that reportedly began in the late 1990s and included hosting him and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, at Royal Lodge and visiting Epstein’s homes, even after his 2008 conviction.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has alleged that, after being sex trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell, she was coerced into sexual encounters with Mountbatten-Windsor when she was 17 years old.

In February 2022, Mountbatten-Windsor and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed sum and a substantial donation to her charity, resolving the civil case without any admission of liability on his part.