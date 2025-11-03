WH Launches Site Exposing Illegals Who Got Medicaid

The White House on Monday launched a website detailing nearly 150 illegal immigrants who officials say improperly received Medicaid benefits.

The website is aimed at spotlighting Democrats' demands to restore benefits for illegals amid the ongoing government shutdown.

"Democrats have refused to pass a clean budget bill to end the shutdown unless Republicans concede to their demands for $1.5 trillion in new spending, including restorations to Medicaid expansions that would effectively extend coverage to over 1 million illegal aliens, funneling an additional $200 billion to such programs over the next decade at the expense of U.S. families," the White House wrote.

"Below we've highlighted some of those criminals convicted of heinous crimes like murder, rape, burglary and assault," it went on before presenting 140 mug shots.

At least 15 of the immigrants were arrested on murder charges, and nine others were taken into custody on suspicion of committing sex crimes against children.

The federal government remains shut down as the Senate last week failed for the 13th time to advance a House-passed short-term funding bill, with the latest procedural vote ending 54-45 — shy of the 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster.

Three members of the Democrat caucus — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine — joined Republicans in supporting the bill, leaving the chamber five votes short.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is the lone Republican to vote against the continuing resolution.

In addition to clawing back $1.5 trillion in Medicaid reform that Republicans passed in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act over the summer, Democrats are also holding out for a permanent extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies expiring Dec. 31, intensifying the stalemate that has pushed the shutdown into its fourth week.