×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: white house | republicans | disinformation | israel

WH: GOP Spreading 'Disinformation' on Israel Attacks

By    |   Saturday, 07 October 2023 02:40 PM EDT

The White House on Saturday said Republicans were pushing a "disinformation" campaign to blame the Biden administration for Hamas' attack on Israel and insisted that none of the money sent to Iran in exchange for the release of five American hostages was used to support the terrorists. 

"Not a single cent from these funds has been spent, and when it is spent, it can only be spent on things like food and medicine for the Iranian people," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a social media post.

"These funds have absolutely nothing to do with the horrific attacks today and this is not the time to spread disinformation," she added.

GOP lawmakers, as well as former President Donald Trump, say the deal gave Tehran access to billions of dollars to support Hamas.

"These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force," Trump said Saturday. "Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration."

The hostage deal for $5.9 billion in cash released to Iran represented money South Korea owed to the Middle Eastern nation, but had not paid, for oil purchased before the United States imposed sanctions on the transactions in 2019. 

The United States has maintained that the money will be held in restricted accounts that would only be used for humanitarian goods which are allowed under sanctions targeting Iran over its nuclear program. 

Some Iranian officials, though, have insisted that there will be no restrictions on how the money is spent. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House on Saturday said Republicans were pushing a "disinformation" campaign to blame the Biden administration for Hamas' attack on Israel.
white house, republicans, disinformation, israel
266
2023-40-07
Saturday, 07 October 2023 02:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved