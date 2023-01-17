×
WH Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Walks Out on Newsmax Question

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 04:12 PM EST

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out on a Newsmax question at the end of Tuesday's daily press briefing.

Newsmax chief White House correspondent James Rosen sought a response from the press secretary's statements last week saying President Joe Biden's classified documents search was complete.

Rosen asked Jean-Pierre if she was "sorry" for telling the public the search was complete "six times," which Rosen noted "turned out to be false."

"Are you sorry about that?" Rosen asked.

Jean-Pierre picked up her binder, ended the press briefing, and walked out.

"I'll see you tomorrow, come talk to me," Jean-Pierre said in response.

Rosen has noted in past Newsmax segments that he is rarely called on and usually has to shout his one question from the gallery as the White House press secretary is leaving the briefing room.

Biden gave a terse answer to Rosen's question at his one-year news conference in January, 2022, about why even Democrat voters have expressed a concern of his mental fitness for office.

"I have no idea," Biden said, turning to call on another reporter.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 17 January 2023 04:12 PM
