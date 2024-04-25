WH Press Secretaries Back Creation of Fallen Journalists Memorial

A coalition of bipartisan former White House Press Secretaries have come together to support the creation of a permanent Fallen Journalists Memorial on the National Mall.

The move is honoring the collective effort of the the sacrifices made by journalists in the pursuit of truth and press freedom, according to a Thursday press release.

Former White House Press Secretaries spanning from the Johnson to Biden administrations have formed to back the Fallen Journalists Memorial. Co-Chairs Dee Dee Myers (Clinton) and Dana Perino (George W. Bush) headline the committee, reflecting an unprecedented show of bipartisanship and support for press freedom, the release said.

"The Fallen Journalists Memorial, set to rise within the landscape of the National Mall, stands as a testament to the courageous journalists and photojournalists who have fallen while fulfilling their crucial role in society," the release said. "Currently in the initial phases of design, the memorial aims to serve as a beacon for the fundamental principle of a free, independent press and a reminder of the risks taken to illuminate the truth."

Alongside the co-chairs, the White House Press Secretaries Committee includes figures such as Bill Moyers (Johnson), Ron Nessen (Ford), Marlin Fitzwater (George H.W. Bush), and more recent Secretaries such as Jen Psaki (Biden) and Kayleigh McEnany (Trump).

David Dreier, chairman of the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, lauded the committee's formation.

"Thanks to Dee Dee and Dana for uniting this impressive lineup to support the memorial," he said. "Their combined voices underscore the necessity of a free and independent press. We thank them and look forward to working together as the process moves forward."

The co-chairs of the committee expressed their deep commitment to the ethos the memorial represents. Myers remarked on the essential balance between access and accountability during her tenure, underscoring the value of a free press as a cornerstone of democracy. She reflected on the memorial as a place of remembrance but also one of education and inspiration.

Echoing Myers' sentiments, Perino recognized the journalists' "courage, conviction, and sacrifice," commemorating those "who have died doing the jobs they loved so that we could be more informed." She spoke of a fraternity of press secretaries dedicated to safeguarding the stories that shape our world.

Foundation President Barbara Cochran noted the significance of having backing from those who have served as the voice of the Executive branch, daily advocating for press freedom. The endorsement of these former press secretaries amplifies the foundation's message and the gravitas of its mission.

Authorized by Congress in 2020, the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation drives this initiative with leadership from former Tribune Publishing Company Chairman David Dreier and esteemed journalist and academic Barbara Cochran.

The foundation, supported by the Annenberg and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundations, unites various journalism leaders in its quest. For more information and support, visit www.fallenjournalists.org and follow @FJMemorial.