White House Illuminated in Orange for Gun Violence Awareness

The White House was given an orange illumination Friday night in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

According to CNN, the illumination came after a string of publicized shootings. The orange glow illuminated the White House until early Saturday morning.

Other government buildings, including City Hall in New York City and California's Capitol, will also be lit orange over the weekend.

The eighth annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day followed a series of mass shootings in the past month, including one at a supermarket in the heart of a predominantly Black community in Buffalo, New York; one at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The first National Gun Violence Awareness Day was held in June 2015 following the death of Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teenager who was mistakenly shot.

Pendleton was killed a week after performing at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration. Pendleton's friends started Project Orange Tree after a youth panel discussion about her death led the movement to wear orange and raise awareness.

The idea to wear orange comes from hunters who wear the color to alert other hunters of their presence.