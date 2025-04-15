WATCH TV LIVE

White House: Trump Wants Harvard to Apologize

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 02:28 PM EDT

The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump wants Harvard University to apologize, when asked if the president is considering the possibility of removing the school's tax-exempt status.

"When it comes to Harvard, as I said, the president has been quite clear, they must follow federal law," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "He also wants to see Harvard apologize, and Harvard should apologize for the egregious anti-Semitism that took place on their college campus against Jewish American students."

Harvard on Monday rejected numerous demands from the Trump administration it said would cede control of the school to a conservative government that portrays universities as dangerously leftist.

