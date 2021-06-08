Global Web Outage Hits Major News Outlets, Hulu, Amazon, Target, and Others

Several popular web services and news outlets were hit with a large-scale internet outage on Tuesday due to a failure of a cloud-based content delivery network called Fastly, reported UPI.

“We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online,” Fastly Tweeted.

The San Francisco-based web infrastructure network outage occurred for about an hour Tuesday morning.

Fastly clients affected by the outage included popular web-based retail services including Amazon and Target, also affected were The New York Times, CNN, the BBC, and The Guardian.

Because Fastly is a support network that helps the sites with web speeds and high-traffic issues, an outage at Fastly can, therefore, impact those client sites.

At about 7 a.m. EDT, Fastly said in a status update that the issue had been identified and fixed. It said customers could continue to experience decreased web speeds.

"Fastly has observed recovery of all services and has resolved this incident," it wrote.

The outage also affected popular apps and websites like Reddit, Pinterest, Hulu, HBO Max and Spotify, reported CNN.

The British government website was also down for a while.

The effect of the outage was seen worldwide and were reported in North and South America, Europe, Asia and South Africa.