Post-Holiday Travelers Facing Bad Weekend Weather

Travelers heading home this weekend from their Thanksgiving visits could face bad weather conditions, with storms dumping rain or snow on several regions of the country Saturday and Sunday.

Western Texas and Southeastern New Mexico are expected to be hardest hit, with winter storm warnings, a blizzard warning and advisories in place through Saturday morning, reports CNN.

Snowfall totals of up to four inches are expected in the winter storm warning areas. In western Texas, where the blizzard warning is in place, total snow accumulations are expected of 5 to 10 inches, with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, along the Texas Gulf Coast and in some western sections of the state, heavy rainfall overnight into Saturday morning was expected to bring a threat of scattered flash flooding to some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas along the Gulf Coast could see as much as 3 inches of rain, with some locations seeing higher amounts resulting in significant flash flooding.

Storm conditions may also make driving hazardous near Mobile, Alabama, where there may be severe storms on Saturday, and central Carolina, where there could be wind gusts of up to 40 miles an hour.

Meanwhile, a pair of weather systems are expected to dump snow on areas in the Pacific Northwest, with heavy rains expected in the Northeast.

A wintry mix is also possible in northern New England and parts of the Great Lakes regions, the NWS said.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast for most of the eastern U.S. over the weekend, with dry conditions returning Monday.

Another system that brought rain and snow in the higher elevations of the Pacific Northwest on Friday is expected to move into the Intermountain West on Saturday, with heavier rain and mountain snow to follow as a second system moves into the Cascades and northern Rockies from Sunday and into Monday.

That system could bring between 1 to 2 feet of snow, with wind gusts of up to 40 miles per house over the weekend.

The NWS said drivers should watch for snow-covered roads in the Cascades on Sunday and Monday, with winter storm watches and advisories issued in some areas.