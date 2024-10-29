Trump: Washington, Vote Out Rep. Newhouse

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on his Washington supporters to vote out Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him for Jan. 6, according to The Hill.

Trump began with a post on Truth Social, praising Newhouse's opponent Jerrod Sessler, who he said would "be a GREAT Congressman for Washington State's 4th Congressional District. A Navy Veteran, Entrepreneur, Loving Father and Husband, Jerrod will fight hard every day to Secure the Border, Stand for the Rule of Law, Strengthen our Military, Take Care of our Vets, Defend our Nation, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

After praising Newhouse's opponent, Trump then called on Washingtonians to vote out Newhouse: Sessler "is running against a Weak and Pathetic RINO named Newhouse, who voted to, for no reason, Impeach me. Newhouse has to go!"

Newhouse is one of two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol attack. The other is California Rep. David Valadao.