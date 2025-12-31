Patriotic Projections Light Washington Monument

The Washington Monument is set to shine bright on New Year's Eve and serve as "the world's tallest birthday candle," kicking off a yearlong celebration marking the 250th anniversary of America's founding.

Freedom 250 plans to light up the iconic obelisk on the National Mall with patriotic projections that narrate the "nation's discovery, expansion, independence, and vision for the future."

The nonprofit group was launched earlier this month by President Donald Trump to help lead the nation's semiquincentennial festivities.

"The illumination of the Washington Monument marks the beginning of a momentous year for our nation — 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence," Keith Krach, CEO of Freedom 250, said in a press release. "We invite every American — and every friend of America — to join this historic celebration of the triumph of the American spirit."

The group began testing the light show earlier this week, including projections of "250" and stars in red, white, and blue on the monument honoring the nation's first president.

A spokesperson for Freedom 250 told the New York Post that revelers can expect to see imagery including Christopher Columbus' voyage to the New World and George Washington crossing the Delaware River.

Organizers describe the program as a "sweeping visual narrative" of America's founding and history, projected nightly on the Washington Monument through Jan. 5.

A 250-foot birthday candle and New Year's Eve countdown will be displayed on the monument on opening night, culminating at midnight with what Freedom 250 called a "large-scale fireworks display" above the National Mall in a "powerful visual finale."

The projections are scheduled for 7 p.m. on each of the display's six nights and end at 11 p.m., except for New Year's Eve, when the display is scheduled to end at 12:30 a.m.

Fireworks are also planned for the installation's closing night, beginning at 7:55 p.m.

The group said it hopes the spectacle will give Americans the chance to take part in a "shared national moment."

The display is expected to be the first of several major national events Freedom 250 is organizing ahead of the nation's 250th birthday. Previously announced events include a national prayer gathering in May, the Great American State Fair in June, and the Patriot Games planned for the fall.