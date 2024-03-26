Washington State Passes 'Strippers' Bill of Rights'

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee this week signed into law the "Strippers’ Bill of Rights" that grants statewide workers’ protections to adult dancers in the Evergreen State, CBS News reports.

The legislation is aimed at improving safety for those who work in the adult entertainment industry while also allowing for clubs to eventually hold licenses to sell alcohol.

"It's pretty simple why we are passing this bill. These are working folks — and working people deserve safety in the environment in which they work," Inslee said on Monday in a press conference.

Among the measures included in the bill are that establishments must train employees to prevent sexual assault and harassment, and to report instances of human trafficking. It also requires that adult entertainment businesses provide on-site security, locks requiring key codes to enter dressing rooms, and panic buttons in private rooms where customers can be alone with employees.

"Strippers are workers, and they should be given the same rights and protections as any other labor force," state Sen. Rebecca Saldaña of Seattle, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement. "If they are employed at a legal establishment in Washington, they deserve the safeguards that every worker is entitled to, including protection from exploitation, trafficking, and abuse."