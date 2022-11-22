D.C. Schools Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test After Thanksgiving Break

Students and staffers in the Washington D.C. public school system will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon returning from Thanksgiving break, according to city officials.

And for those who don't comply with the testing mandate, they won't be permitted back into the classroom on Monday.

The office of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged that recent holiday breaks weren't so stringent, regarding COVID-19 test requirements.

However, for the Thanksgiving break, officials deemed it necessary to "support a safe return" to the classroom.

The D.C. schools reportedly began distributing COVID-19 test kits prior to Thanksgiving break. Families also have the option to collect extra tests at approved COVID centers, located in each of the metro area's eight city wards.

District officials have also established requirements for when to take a fresh COVID test.

Students and staffers must submit to the COVID test on Sunday; and the results must then be uploaded into the D.C. Public Schools' online portal, prior to the start of Monday classes.

For those testing positive with COVID-19, they'll be prohibited from partaking in any in-person school activities until completing an isolation period, which D.C. health officials assess to be five days — unless symptoms continually persist.

It's also worth noting that being previously vaccinated for COVID-19 won't supersede the consequence of a fresh positive COVID-19 test.

The upcoming winter break will have similar rules in place, relative to COVID-19 testing, for D.C. students and staffers.