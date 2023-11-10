Businesses Fleeing Crime-Ridden 'Blue' D.C.

The two locations for the seafood restaurant Brine Oyster & Seafood House in Washington, D.C., are closing their doors due to rising crime and costs, the restaurant announced in a post on social media Thursday.

"It is with deep regret and sadness to announce the permanent closure of Brine Oyster & Seafood House (both H Street Northeast and DuPont); our final dinner service at both locations is Saturday, Nov. 11," the post read.

The restaurant blamed the closures on the "challenges of the restaurant industry since the pandemic, the current economic climate, and the spike in violent crime."

"[These factors] have made it increasingly difficult to operate and impossible for us to survive," the post said. "We have explored all options, but regrettably, we have no choice but to close our doors."

According to the city's police department, violent crime increased by 40% over 2022, rising from 3,320 incidents in 2022 to 4,632 incidents in 2023, including a 32% increase in homicides and a 68% increase in robberies.

In addition to violent crime, property crimes increased by 25%, rising from 19,866 incidents in 2022 to 24,846 reported incidents in 2023, including a 100% increase in motor vehicle thefts and a 22% increase in theft.

Liquor store owner Angela Alfred told WUSA 9-TV in October that she is closing by the end of the year due to rampant shoplifting and other criminal activity.

"Now people are just running in the store, grabbing it, and then leaving, and as they are leaving, they're actually laughing at us because they know there is nothing we can do," Allred told WUSA 9.

According to the report, Mayor Muriel Bowser's recent legislation targets retail theft by creating a new crime for organized retail theft rings with punishments up to 15 years in prison and adding a law that bans wearing a mask when committing a crime.

Current D.C. law issues a maximum 90-day jail term and a $500 fine for shoplifting unless the amount is over $1,000, making the crime a felony.

"These small businesses are left to police themselves. Someone comes every day and steals a $50 bottle of wine, you are talking about a claim for loss of merchandise for over $18,000 every single year," Alfred said. "I have to say with these upcoming months and me being as anxious as I am, I absolutely plan on leaving out of here soon. I am not willing to die for a bottle of alcohol. I am not."