WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: warren | fed | powell | crash

Sen. Warren Warns of Market 'Crash' If Powell Fired From Fed

By    |   Thursday, 17 April 2025 05:12 PM EDT

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on Thursday that the markets will “crash” if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is fired by President Donald Trump.

Trump on Thursday told reporters that Powell is “too late, always too late” and “slow,” saying, I’m not happy with him. I let him know it, and if I want him out, he’ll be out of there real fast, believe me.”

Powell has previously said that the president does not have the authority to fire him, saying that the Federal Reserve’s independence is “a matter of law.”

"I have tangled with [Powell] on a regular basis about both regulations and interest rates,” Warren told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday after Trump made the remarks. "But understand this: If Chairman Powell can be fired by the president of the United States, it will crash markets in the United States.”

The senator, who serves as the ranking member on the Senate Banking Committee, added that "the infrastructure that keeps this stock market strong and therefore a big part of our economy strong and therefore a big part of the world economy strong, is the idea that the big pieces move independent of the politics.”

Warren said, "If interest rates in the United States are subject to a president who just wants to wave his magic wand, this doesn't distinguish us from any other two-bit dictatorship around the world.”

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on Thursday that the markets will "crash" if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is fired by President Donald Trump.
warren, fed, powell, crash
232
2025-12-17
Thursday, 17 April 2025 05:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved