Tags: warnermedia | discover | warner bros. | merger | nasdaq | media | conglomerate

Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Complete

The Discovery logo seen displayed on a smartphone in the background the WarnerMedia
(Rafael Henrique/Dreamstime)

Friday, 08 April 2022 07:05 PM

AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc have completed their merger, the companies said on Friday.

The combined company, Warner Bros Discovery Inc, will start trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the ticker symbol "WBD."

In May last year, the companies set out to merge and become a standalone media business, with AT&T aiming to focus more on its wireless ambitions and Discovery looking to beef up its content library.

"With the close of this transaction, we expect to invest at record levels in our growth areas of 5G and fiber, where we have strong momentum," AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey said in a statement.

Warner Bros Discovery's portfolio includes Discovery Channel, Warner Bros. Entertainment, CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network; streaming services Discovery+ and HBO Max; and franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter."

A top priority for David Zaslav, the long-time Discovery veteran leading the combined entity, is to make streaming video as profitable as the old TV business, analysts said.

Discovery On Thursday announced the executive team to lead the new Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), leaning heavily on a trusted group of lieutenants, many of whom have worked with its chief executive since his days at NBC.

Nine high-level WarnerMedia executives, including Chief Executive Jason Kilar and Studios and Network chief Ann Sarnoff, announced their exits ahead of the formation of the combined company earlier this week.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.
