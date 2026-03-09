WATCH TV LIVE

War Department Identifies Soldier Killed in Middle East

By    |   Monday, 09 March 2026 12:47 PM EDT

The War Department on Monday identified a U.S. Army soldier who died Sunday from wounds sustained on March 1 amid Iran's retaliatory strikes after the start of the war.

The department wrote in a release that "Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Ky., died of his wounds on March 8, 2026, from injuries sustained during an enemy attack on March 1, 2026, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia."

Early reports following Iran's strikes had given no indication of any casualties.

The War Department wrote that Pennington "was assigned to 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, Fort Carson, Colo. The incident is under investigation."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

