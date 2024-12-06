Walz a 'Little Surprised' Trump Won Election

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democrat vice-presidential nominee on Thursday said he was a “little surprised” by the outcome of the presidential election as on the campaign trail, “it felt like … the momentum was going our way.”

“It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way,” Walz told KSTP-TV in his first interview since the election.

“And it obviously wasn’t at the end of time. So, yeah, I was a little surprised. I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that.”

Donald Trump handily defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November, winning a bigger percentage of the vote in each one of the 50 states, and Washington, D.C., than he did four years ago. He won more actual votes than in 2020 in 40 states, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Walz in an interview with another Minnesota TV station expressed surprise that Trump had won over middle-class voters.

“To have Donald Trump seen as a champion of the middle class, I fully don’t see how that would happen, but I recognize that’s where people voted,” Walz said. “I think we have to both decide, is the message the right one?”