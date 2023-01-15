Gallup Poll: Young Voters Eschew Both Parties, Go Independent

About half of millennial voters and more than 4 in 10 in Generation X identify as independents, compared with less than a third in older generations, according to the latest Gallup poll.

Another significant difference demonstrated by polling over the years is that in prior generations, adults became less likely to identify as independents as they got older, which is not the case for Millennial and Gen X.

The survey shows that among all voters, 41% identify as independent, compared to 28% identifying as Democrat and the same amount as Republican.

Millennials have always been fiercely independent in politics, Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics director of polling John Della Volpe told Axios, adding that Generation Z is following in their elders' footsteps.

"With roughly 40% of the 2024 electorate comprised of these two generations, understanding and mobilizing the independent young voter is essential," he said.

"Unlike independent baby boomers, unaffiliated millennials and Zoomers have leaned Democrat in the last few elections," Della Volpe said.

"Democrats need to convert recent Republican chaos and [President Joe] Biden's 2022 triumphs ... into respect and trust for their party," he said. And Republicans need to "convince millennials and Zoomers that they are listening and share some of the same values."

He added, "This must start with a respect for individual rights and freedoms — especially reproductive rights, followed by a recognition that climate change, income inequality, mental health, and the cost of college are meaningful concerns."