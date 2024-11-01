Zelenskyy Slams Allies for 'Zero' Response to NKorean Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Western allies for not stepping up to the plate following reports that thousands of North Koreans have joined forces with Russia.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is checking the reaction of the West. ... And I believe that after all these reactions, Putin will decide and increase the contingent. ... The reaction that is there today is nothing, it is zero," Zelenskyy told South Korean broadcaster KBS on Thursday in a televised interview, according to Breitbart.

The U.S. must have been listening because on Friday, the Pentagon announced it was sending an additional $425 million in military assistance to help Ukraine fight Russian forces augmented by North Korean troops.

Zelenskyy elaborated on his comments in a post Thursday on X, stressing it is important for Ukraine to develop stronger ties with South Korea.

"Our partnership with South Korea is important," he wrote. "We are open to cooperation on intelligence and hope to deepen our defense collaboration. North Korea is helping Russia, and it is in South Korea's interest, as well as ours, that Ukraine receives defensive support.

"We are already working closely with the US, Europe, and the UK. I believe it's time for us to work with South Korea as well. If South Korea wants to understand the real capabilities of North Korea and its soldiers, it would benefit them to be here, to see and analyze the reality firsthand."

Zelenskyy warned that Russia won't stop with North Korea, saying Moscow will look to Iran for assistance if needed. Iran has been supplying drones to Russia.

"Strong allies are essential," he wrote. "If Russia backs North Korea, South Korea and other allies should stand together. Facing Russia and North Korea alone would be dangerous. You could find yourself in the same position we did: they attacked us, nearly occupied us, and we fought back. We managed to defend our freedom, but victory isn't guaranteed. Sadly, this tragedy shows the harsh reality of going it alone."

The Kyiv Independent reported Friday that Zelenskyy is preparing to receive a South Korean delegation bringing intelligence on North Korea's soldiers. Although military analysts said South Korea's most effective contribution to Ukraine's defense would be artillery shells, Zelenskyy has expressed an interest in South Korea's expertise in air defense.