Mount Etna Eruption Marks Largest of the Year

A view of Etna's summit craters from a helicopter of the Air Base, Air Nucleus and Helicopter Flight Section of the Catania Coast Guard, with personnel from the INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) on board, for the purpose of monitoring the volcano's activity. (Fabrizio Villa/Getty)

Saturday, 23 October 2021 06:12 PM

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, marked its largest eruption of the year on Saturday, spewing clouds of smoke high into the sky and covering cars and streets with ash in villages more than 20 miles away. 

The volcano has undergone a string of numerous eruptions this year, starting in February, and Saturday's eruption forced European airlines to cancel or delay flights, reports The Daily Mail

According to graphs from the French meteorological service, the cloud of ash is expected to travel over Greece. 

Meanwhile, the volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands is continuing to cause problems for local people there, with lava flows still moving a month after those eruptions began and with the volcano causing a series of earthquakes under the island. 

A series of about 50 eruptions at Mount Etna since February has caused the massive volcano to grow by about 100 feet in the past six months, according to satellite images, reports Live Science.  

The southeastern crater of Mount Etna's four summit craters is now the tallest part of the volcano and towers 11,013 feet above sea level. The National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, located at the foot of Mount Etna, said that is the tallest the crater has been in recorded history. 

The growth spurt is happening after there have been 50 eruptions at the southeastern crater since February, which has caused a "conspicuous transformation of the shape of the volcano" according to the INGV. 

