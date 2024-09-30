WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vladimirputin | russia | conscription | draft

Putin to Draft 133,000 New Soldiers

By    |   Monday, 30 September 2024 02:43 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin will call up 133,000 young men to serve as soldiers to drastically increase the number of Russian military service members by the end of the year, Metro reported.

Putin signed a decree two weeks ago to increase the number of soldiers in the Russian military by way of conscription with a target of having 1.5 million active service members signed up by the end of the year. The Russian military previously drafted about 150,000 men last spring and plans to enlist 133,000 more this fall and winter. The Moscow Times notes that Russia drafted 130,000 men in fall 2023.

A senior Russian lawmaker said last week that the draft system will still rely on paper summonses despite Russia previously planning on switching to a digital system by this time. The plans to launch the electronic draft system have been pushed to January, 2025, according to the The Moscow Times.

"We still need to fine-tune the database to ensure ... it will already be fully operational and can be transferred to the Defense Ministry for use," Andrei Kartapolov, who chairs the State Duma’s defense committee, told Interfax.

Kartapolov also said that the conscripts will not be sent to combat zones, a possible response to controversy over the use of newly-trained soldiers to defend against Ukrainian forces in Kursk.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian President Vladimir Putin will call up 133,000 young men to serve as soldiers to drastically increase the number of Russian military service members by the end of the year, Metro reports.
vladimirputin, russia, conscription, draft
222
2024-43-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 02:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved