Putin Coughing Clip Revives Another Health Rumor

An unedited Kremlin video of Vladimir Putin pausing during a prerecorded International Women's Day address and saying his throat was "a bit scratchy" revived familiar speculation about the Russian leader's health over the weekend, but no credible evidence has emerged to show he is seriously ill.

The video, described by The Moscow Times as an accidentally published outtake later replaced with an edited version, showed Putin stopping mid-read, turning off the camera, and saying, "You know, let me say that again, because... my throat's a bit scratchy. Yes, a bit scratchy. I almost started coughing. I've been talking a lot today."

TASS separately reported that Putin issued the holiday greeting in a video address on March 8.

That episode was enough to reignite online claims that Putin may be hiding a more serious condition.

But past rounds of similar speculation have often outrun the evidence.

The Associated Press reported in 2023 that a viral claim that Putin had suffered a heart attack came from an anonymous Telegram account that misinformation researchers said was not credible.

The outlet said the Kremlin called that claim a "hoax," and Reuters reported the same month that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed another health scare, saying: "Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake."

The latest clip, on its own, does not establish that Putin has a serious illness.

A coughing spell or throat irritation can have many explanations. In 2021, Putin coughed during a televised government meeting and responded to concern by saying he was fine and was tested regularly for COVID-19 and other infections.

What is clear is that any perceived sign of weakness from Putin carries political weight as Russia continues its war in Ukraine and tightly controls the president's public image.

The clip drew attention because it showed a rare unscripted moment, not because it proved the broader illness claims that have circulated for years.

Reuters contributed to this report.