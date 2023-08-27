×
Tags: vivek ramaswamy | ron desantis | donald trump | 2024 election | debate | polls

Politico: DeSantis Down, Ramaswamy Up Post-debate

By    |   Sunday, 27 August 2023 07:52 PM EDT

The pundits at Politico have reshuffled their rankings of Republican presidential candidates.

Following the Republican National Committee debate in Milwaukee, the outlet wrote, "we're reshuffling" the lineup on the 2024 Republican presidential candidate tracker.

"The biggest move," Politico added, "[Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis drops down a tier, leaving Trump as the sole candidate in the 'Front-runners' category."

But while DeSantis may have gone down in Poltico's eyes, the outlet acknowledged that "Vivek Ramaswamy dominated much of the action on the stage."

In fact, according to FiveThirtyEight's aggregate poll tracker, as things are trending as of Sunday, Ramaswamy appears poised to overtake DeSantis in the polls.

But just as Ramaswamy continues to gain heat, The Washington Post on Thursday placed DeSantis as the man on "top." Nonetheless, former President Donald Trump remains far ahead as the clear front-runner.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


