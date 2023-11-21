Virginia HBCU Hosting 2024 Presidential Debate a First

Virginia State University is scheduled to play host to a 2024 presidential election debate, a first for a historically Black college or university (HBCU), The Hill reported Tuesday.

"We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 presidential debate," Virginia State University President Makola M. Abdullah said in a statement. "This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide. Our university mantra is 'Greater Happens Here,' and we look forward to welcoming the candidates, the Commission on Presidential Debates, and the entire nation to the GREATER at VSU."

Abdullah said the selection reflects her school's dedication to nurturing future leaders and promoting fair discourse. The debate is slated for Oct. 1 at the university's Multipurpose Center, with more details to come as the event approaches.

This announcement is part of the Commission on Presidential Debates' reveal of venues for the 2024 debates. Texas State University will hold the first debate Sept. 16, followed by the Virginia State University debate and one at the University of Utah on Oct. 9. Additionally, a vice presidential debate is set for Sept. 25 at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.