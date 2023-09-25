Viktor Orbán: Hungary May Withdraw Support for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Monday announced that he is considering pulling back support for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion by Russia due to concerns about how ethnic Hungarians are being treated.

"Hungary is doing everything for peace," Orbán told Hungarian Parliament on Monday, according to The Hill. "But unfortunately the Russian-Ukrainian war continues, tens of thousands of people are victims. Diplomats must take control back from the hands of the soldiers, otherwise it will be in vain for women to wait for their sons and fathers and husbands to come home."

He added that he is protesting a law passed in Ukraine in 2017 that limits the speaking of Hungarian in Ukraine, specifically in schools, and said that he could not support Ukraine when it comes to international concerns "until the previous laws are restored."

Orbán also commented on Sweden's admittance into NATO after Turkey implied that it would approve the country's membership bid, saying that he is in no rush to give approval. Hungary is the only other country that has yet to approve Sweden's membership.

The prime minister also criticized the ongoing feud between Ukraine and the countries Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia over their bans on grain imports, saying that "Ukrainian grain dumping" was hurting Budapest.