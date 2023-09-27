×
Tags: video | ad | gop | debate | better off | biden | economy

New Ad Asks: Are You Better Off Under Biden?

Wednesday, 27 September 2023 11:24 AM EDT

A Koch Industries-funded group's new video ad, to be shown during Wednesday's Republican presidential debate, asks voters if they are better off under President Joe Biden.

Americans for Prosperity produced the video, which is the latest ad from AFP's six-figure "Bidenomics is Broken" campaign.

"Ronald Reagan used to ask: Are you better off today than you were before?" AFP CEO Emily Seidel says at the beginning of the 30-second ad. "Sadly, for most Americans, the answer is no. We know that because at Americans for Prosperity, we talk with them every day."

A new AFP survey found that inflation and the economy are the top issues of voters. A total of 55% said inflation, the economy, and government spending are the most important issues, and no other issue exceeded 10%.

"Bidenomics is crushing us," one man says in the new ad.

"I can't keep up with the rising costs of everything," a woman says.

"This country is on the wrong track,” another woman says.

Seidel concludes the ad by saying: "We can do better, but we must focus on solving the issues that matter most. With new leadership and fresh ideas, we can reignite the American dream."

The video ad, already available on social media, will debut on TV during Wednesday night's debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley, California.

"The staggering cost of affording today's new normal is a top concern for the voters we have talked with this year," Seidel said in a statement. "Joe Biden's policies have made life more expensive for everyone and, sadly, many Americans report that they are worse off today than they were at the start of the Biden administration.

"We're hearing from voters that they're looking for a candidate who can tackle these serious economic challenges our country is facing. That's why we're calling on leaders at this week's debate to focus on the issues that matter most and present their vision for advancing better policies that move our country forward."

Seven candidates have qualified for the second GOP debate. Former President Donald Trump, the clear Republican presidential front-runner who skipped the first debate in August, also will be missing from the stage and will hold events in the battleground state of Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 27 September 2023 11:24 AM
