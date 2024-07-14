WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: victim | corey comperatore | shooting | rally | donald trump | pennsylvania

Rally Shooting Victim ID'd: Corey Comperatore, 50

Sunday, 14 July 2024 12:37 PM EDT

The person who died in a shooting at former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday was identified as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, according to his family's posting on Facebook.

"The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most," the victim's sister said in the post on Sunday.

Comperatore previously served as the chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The person who died in a shooting at former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday was identified as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, according to his family's posting on Facebook.
victim, corey comperatore, shooting, rally, donald trump, pennsylvania
89
2024-37-14
Sunday, 14 July 2024 12:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved