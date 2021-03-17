Texas Man Arrested Outside Official VP Residence

A San Antonio man whom police in Texas has issued an intelligence bulleting regarding has been arrested for weapons and ammunition offenses near the official residence of the vice president in Washington, D.C., local media reported citing authorities.

Paul Murray, 31, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, NBC affiliate WRC reported.

Murray was arrested on Massachusetts Avenue which encircles the northeast quarter of the grounds that house the U.S. Naval Observatory and the official residence of the vice president.

The official residence is unoccupied since it is undergoing renovations. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff reside at Blair House near the White House.

Murray was charged with the weapons and ammunition offenses after he told police his car was parked in a garage several blocks away and which contained a semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of ammunition and five 30-round magazines, WRC reported.

Secret Service encountered Murray just outside the Naval Observatory grounds and arrested him based on the intelligence bulletin from Texas, WRC said. The station did not specify why Texas authorities had issued the alert.

Neither the websites of the Secret Service, the Washington Metropolitan Police department, nor their social media accounts made any mention of the arrest.