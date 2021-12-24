×
Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates $250,000 Toward Tiny Homes for LA Veterans

(Lisa Leutner/AP)

Friday, 24 December 2021 05:12 PM

Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the Veterans Affairs campus in West Los Angeles this week to inspect a new housing project where he donated $250,000, KTTV reported on Friday.

The actor and former GOP California governor made the donation to the nonprofit Village for Vets to construct 25 tiny homes for homeless military veterans.

"This is what Christmas is all about," Schwarzenegger posted to Twitter on Thursday. "All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn't have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else."

While the actor was inspecting the project, veteran Bruce Henry Cooper personally thanked Schwarzenegger for his donation.

Cooper said the new home had been a "lifesaver," and that Schwarzenegger had "not forgotten" the military community.

"I'm really ecstatic," Schwarzenegger, 74, told KTTV. "To me, this is the greatest Christmas gift.

"It makes me feel good I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me," he added.

Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick, appeared at the event as well. He was seen handing out nutrition bars at a BBQ event to celebrate his father's visit.

"We owe everything to our veterans," Patrick Schwarzenegger said.

Another Californian, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, visited the campus last month to announce the state was donating $750,000 to purchase 86 tiny homes, according to the Independent.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


