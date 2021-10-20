Vermont Sees Record COVID Cases Despite 80 Percent Adult Full Vax Rate

Vermont is seeing record-high numbers of reported new cases of coronavirus infections despite nearly 90% of the state's teenage and adult population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data and records show.

Tuesday's seven-day moving average of 232 new reported cases was slightly lower than the state's record average of 246 new cases reached on Oct. 13, according to worldometers.info. Those numbers exceeded the previous high of 219 achieved on Sept. 21, which was 15% higher than the peak of 190 on April 4 and 27% above the 173 on Jan. 13.

There was a single-day high of 345 cases reported on Saturday, according to VTDigger.

The surge comes despite the state asserting that 89.3% of its population of those 12 and older — about 491,700 people — have received at least one dose of one of the approved vaccinations, and 80% have received both doses.

That defies the campaign of the Biden administration — led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — that vaccinations will halt the spread of the respiratory illness.

The numbers have led to sarcastic Twitter posts, including a series by Outkick writer Clay Travis, who mocked Fauci and the Biden administration.

''A smart question for Fauci — if he ever talked to media that asked him smart questions — would be this: 'If Vermont has a 90% vaccination rate yet still has its highest rate of COVID cases since March of 2020, how is vaccinating everyone going to end COVID?''' Clay wrote.