Skipper Oil Tanker Seizure Highlights Venezuela's Oil Lifeline to Cuba

Newly examined documents show the oil tanker Skipper, seized by U.S. forces near Venezuela, was destined for Cuba’s Matanzas port as part of the Venezuelan government’s support for Cuba, The New York Times reported.

Two days after departing, Skipper transferred about 50,000 barrels of oil to another tanker, Neptune 6, which then sailed north to Cuba, according to Kpler, a shipping data firm. Skipper, carrying most of its oil, continued east toward Asia, a U.S. official said.

For years, Venezuelan presidents Nicolás Maduro and the late Hugo Chávez have supplied Cuba with oil at discounted rates, offering vital support to the Cuban economy. In exchange, Cuba has sent thousands of professionals, including medics, sports instructors, and security experts, to work in Venezuela.

That partnership has grown more significant as Maduro increasingly relies on Cuban security personnel for protection amid heightened U.S. military activity in the Caribbean.

More recently, however, a large portion of the oil typically allocated for Cuba has been sold to China, with the profits used to provide basic necessities for Cuban officials, according to individuals in the Venezuelan government who spoke to the outlet.

Cuban officials, along with some Democratic lawmakers in the U.S., criticized the Trump administration for the vessel seizures, labeling them an "act of piracy and maritime terrorism" that hurts Cuba and its people.

"This action is part of the U.S. escalation aimed at hampering Venezuela’s legitimate right to freely use and trade its natural resources with other nations, including the supplies of hydrocarbons to Cuba," the statement said.

Earlier in the week, several U.S. officials condemned the seizure. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said he is "gravely concerned that [President Donald Trump] is sleepwalking us into a war with Venezuela."

The Washington Times first reported Friday that Skipper had concealed its location by falsifying its location data in an effort to evade U.S. sanctions.

Skipper was ultimately taken by U.S. forces on Wednesday when it sailed into international waters between the islands of Grenada and Trinidad.