WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: venezuela | deported | el salvador | gangs | nicolás maduro | u.s. | judge

Judge: Venezuelans Deported to El Salvador Must Get Due Process

By    |   Monday, 22 December 2025 08:25 PM EST

A federal judge ruled Monday that Venezuelans who were deported to El Salvador because they were accused of being gang members must be allowed to return to the United States to fight their case.

Judge James Boasberg ruled in favor of the 100 Venezuelan men who were removed from the country earlier this year, accused of violating the Alien Enemies Act by being members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Previous judges who heard the case ruled the Alien Enemies Act must provide due process for those accused of having gang ties.

"The Court finds that the only remedy that would give effect to its granting of Plaintiffs' Motion would be to order the Government to undo the effects of their unlawful removal by facilitating a meaningful opportunity to contest their designation and the Proclamation's validity," Boasberg wrote.

"Otherwise, a finding of unlawful removal would be meaningless for Plaintiffs, who have already been sent back to Venezuela against their wishes and without due process," Boasberg wrote.

"Expedited removal cannot be allowed to render this relief toothless. If secretly spiriting individuals to another country were enough to neuter the Great Writ, then 'the Government could snatch anyone off the street, turn him over to a foreign country, and then effectively foreclose any corrective course of action,'" Boasberg wrote.

The judge gave the Trump administration until Jan. 5 "to facilitate the return of Plaintiffs to the United States or to otherwise provide them with hearings that satisfy the requirements of due process."

Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the men, praised the judge's ruling.

"After enduring months of torture, these men will finally get the due process they deserve, notwithstanding the Trump administration's underhanded attempts to deny them any opportunity to contest the accusations that they are gang members," Gelernt said in a statement.

Many of those deported had been seeking asylum in the United States, saying they felt unsafe in Venezuela because they oppose leader Nicolás Maduro.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge ruled Monday that Venezuelans who were deported to El Salvador because they were accused of being gang members must be allowed to return to the United States to fight their case.
venezuela, deported, el salvador, gangs, nicolás maduro, u.s., judge, due process
332
2025-25-22
Monday, 22 December 2025 08:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved